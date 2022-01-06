Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two militants and their two associates in Srinagar and recovered four pistols from them.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir range, Sujit Kumar said that after the killing of a property dealer Rauf Ahmed in Safakadal, police started investigating during which some suspects were detected in the city.

He said that based on further analysis and credible human intelligence police apprehended two militants of the proscribed militant organization The Resistance Front (TRF) and Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind (MGH), an offshoot of LeT/JeM, near Barzulla bridge.

He said the arrested militants have been identified as Qadir Khanday son of Ghulam Qadir Khanday resident of Tral Pulwama and Suhail Mushtaq Waza son of Mushtaq Ahmed Waza resident of Nikloora Pulwama.

On further questioning of militants, incriminating material, arms, and ammunition including two pistols, six pistol Magazines, 69 rounds, two pistol silencers have been recovered from their hideout in Srinagar city, he said.

He said the arrested militants further identified two associates- Basit Bilal Makaya son of Bilal Ahmed Makaya resident of Qamar Abad Qamarwari and Naikoo Imad Nasar son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat resident of Kiloora Shopian who was operating with them as Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

"The associates have been arrested and a case under FIR No 08/2021 of Saddar PS under sections 7/25 of the arms act and sections 18.23 of UAP Act has been registered in Saddar Police Station," he said.

"The arrested militants disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar City on the direction of Asif Maqbool Dar, resident of MIG Colony Bemina, Dammam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul resident of HMT Parimpora, Pakistan," he said.

"As per the investigation the targets in the city for killings were also selected and conveyed to militants by Dr Asif and Sajad Gul," he said.

IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar police said “There are already 3 FIRs registered against Dr Asif in Srinagar for using provocative language to invoke disaffection against the govt establishments & promoting enmity between different groups," IGP said.