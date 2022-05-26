Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested 10 youngsters in Srinagar for staging protests against the life imprisonment of Yasin Malik, a separatist from the banned group Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. The arrested have been booked under Unlawful Activities Act and Indian Penal Code laws. "10 accused arrested so far in anti-national sloganeering & stone-pelting outside home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday," Srinagar Police tweeted from its official handle.

"All other areas remained peaceful. Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers & disrupt families," the police said. They further added that others are being identified and will be arrested soon. "The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under PSA. Such anti-national activities & provocative posture will be always dealt with strictly & with the full force of law," the tweet further said.

Prior to the verdict on Wednesday in the terror funding case, Yasin's relatives and neighbours arrived at his residence in Mesuma and started chanting slogans in protest. While Yasin Malik's sister recited the Quran while waiting for the court's verdict, neighbours and relatives chanted slogans demanding his release. Some protesters also reportedly pelted stones, while the police also resorted to the use of tear gas.

Parts of Srinagar, including Lalchowk and Maisuma, observed a spontaneous shutdown on Wednesday against the life imprisonment verdict passed by the Supreme court in a terror funding case against Malik. While the administration has beefed up the security in Srinagar and other towns, apprehensions of protests in the area remain rife. Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar chaired a high-level meeting with top security force officials on Wednesday evening to frame a strategy for dealing with the law and order situation in the state. The leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled as a precautionary measure to deal with the situation after the arrest of Yasin Malik."