Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a mother-daughter duo for raising 'anti-national' slogans after an encounter in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar, officials said.

"Mother and daughter identified as Afrooza and her daughter Aisha have been arrested for raising anti-national slogans. Both are residents of Rose Enclave in Wanbal area of Srinagar," a senior police official said.

The two, he said, were arrested by Sadder police station and after completing the legal formalities were shifted to women’s police station in the nearby Rambagh area.

"A case (FIR number 209/ 2021) under sections 147, 148, 149 and 326 has been registered against the miscreants for creating a law and order situation in the area," the official said.

On Monday, two militants were killed in the gunfight in Rangreth. Following it, the locals protested and pelted stones at the security forces.