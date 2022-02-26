Poonch: Police and army have recovered 15 packets of ‘heroin-like substance’ near Balakote area of Mendhàr in Poonch district, the official said. A police party led by SDPO Mendhàr Sheezen Bhat under the Supervision of SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra and on the direction of DIG Rajouri, Poonch Range Vivek Gupta recovered fifteen packets along with the army. He said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

SSP Poonch, Rohit Baksotra said that "All our security forces at LOC are on high alert. I would like to assure that nobody will be allowed to infiltrate and cross the border. I would also like to urge parents to please let us know if their children are indulging in drugs. We will help them and put them under counseling."

On Friday, director-general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said that baffled by the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 2 years, Pakistan has become more desperate and has been trying every possible method to fund and fuel terrorism in the union territory.

“Pakistan is trying to keep militancy alive in one form or the other and therefore uses drones and tunnels to push arms, ammunition, drugs and militants”, Singh said.

On Thursday, a major terror plot by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was averted by Special Operations Group (SOG) and Jammu police after they recovered a consignment of arms, ammunition and IEDs dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in the Arnia area of RS Pura sector in Jammu district.

(With agency inputs)

