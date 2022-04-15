Srinagar: Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Palli Panchayat in Jammu scheduled on April 24, the village is being honed to be a suitable hosting venue for him. The last four days have seen considerable development in the Panchayat with a 500 KW solar plant being installed in an area of ​​6408 square meters here in a record time of 20 days as a preparation for the PM's arrival.

Besides, the buildings in the Panchayat are being repaired, the streetcars are being cleaned, ATM machines are being repaired, and even an emergency hospital is being built on a temporary basis. The villagers have also reported the facilitation of cleaner water, while the installation of the solar power plant has also arranged for better lighting and electricity at 340 houses in the Panchayat.

The residents of the Panchayat are reportedly satisfied with the sudden development that the village is experiencing ahead of the PM's visit. A few days ago, Dr. Jatinder Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) inspected the location of the rally that would be held by the PM on the 24th of this month, while the security arrangements in the area have been beefed up.

The Prime Minister will be in Jammu on the occasion of National Panchayat Day which is celebrated on April 24 every year. Panchayat Palli in Jammu has been selected for the celebration of Panchayat Raj Divas in Jammu this year.

