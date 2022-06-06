Budgam: The owner of a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district where terrorists shot dead a migrant labourer last week was arrested for alleged negligence and non-compliance with administrative orders, police said on Monday. The arrested owner of the kiln was identified as Muhammad Yusuf Mir, son of Muhammad Akbar Mir, a resident of Chattargam.

On 2 June 2022, unidentified armed men indiscriminately fired shots at migrant workers working in Muhammad Yusuf Mir's kiln, as a result of which Dilkhush Kumar (17), a labourer from Araria district of Bihar, was killed while another labourer, Rajan from Punjab, was injured. In this regard, FIR No. 102/2022 has been registered in Chadoora Police Station, under the relevant provisions of the law and further investigations have been initiated.

The official said all the brick kiln owners and managers are once again advised to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration to ensure the safety of the labourers working in their respective units. In case of non-compliance or negligence, strict action is warranted under law, the official added. Kumar was the second person killed that day. Earlier on June 2, a bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead in the Kulgam district.