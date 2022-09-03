Srinagar: As many as 100 youths recruited for Class IV jobs in October 2021 through the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board are on the verge of losing their jobs as they have not yet received security clearance from the police. They are among the 5,000 youths who were recruited for the Class IV jobs in various departments. ETV Bharat tried to contact the officials concerned but they could not be contacted.

However, now there are more than 100 employees whose relatives were associated with militancy in the past and because of this they are not getting clearance from the CID wing of the police. The one-year clearance period of these employees is expiring in October after which their recruitment will also be legally terminated and they will not be eligible for employment.

In August 2021, the CID issued a detailed order which clearly stated that persons who have been booked for involvement in stone pelting, militancy or anti-national activities will be denied employment and passport and therefore, clearance should not be issued to them.

Also read: Migrant worker injured as terrorists open fire in J&K's Pulwama

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity some of the concerned employees claimed that their relatives like uncles, aunts, brothers were militants in the past, especially in the 90s, who were later killed by the security forces. A young man from North Kashmir who was recruited for the Class IV jobs had an uncle who was a militant and was killed in 1992. He was not born at that time. The youth was born in 2001. Although he has cleared the SSB exams and got the job, he is on the verge of losing the job due to security clearance not being issued by the CID.

Another Class IV recruit from South Kashmir said why are they being punished for the actions of their dead relatives. He says that his maternal uncle was a militant in the 90s and he was killed after three years adding why is he being punished now?

The affected youths said that say that the concerned officials told them that the CID officers will hold a meeting on the issue, but the meeting has not been held for 10 months. They said that the October, after which they will not be eligible for employment.

Speaking to the media ,Altaf Bukhari, president of Apny Party, says that the administration needs to reconsider, because the lives of educated youths are at stake. He said that these people are not even being told that they have to present their complaints to the officer. PDP spokesperson Rauf Bhatt said that the government is doing injustice to these educated youth. They say that the management should reconsider the decision and do the justice to the employees.