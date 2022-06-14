Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir school education department on Tuesday ordered the cessation of academic activities in schools run by Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), an affiliate of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The order came against the backdrop of an investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's state investigative agency into allegations of illegal activities and government land grabs in schools run by the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Welfare Trust. It has been revealed that these schools were operating under the supervision of Jamaat-e-Islami, which has already been banned under the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act.

Officials allege that the banned Jamaat-e-Islami was receiving money from a vast network of schools, orphanages, and other charities operating mostly in the name of welfare trusts. JeI, the officials alleged, played a key role in spreading widespread unrest and disturbing the peace. According to the SIA, more than 300 of these schools have been built on "illegally acquired" government land, and documents have also been forged with the Revenue Department officials. The SIA has registered an FIR in this regard and the agency is conducting further investigation.