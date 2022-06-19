Kupwara (J&K): One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces during an anti-terrorist operation launched by the Kupwara Police and the Army on Sunday. IGP Kashmir said that the slain terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani with links with the LeT.

"#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist has been identified as a #Pakistani, linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 2-3 more #terrorists along with arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police stated in a tweet.

It also said that the anti-terrorist search operation was launched following the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh."#KupwaraPolice launched a joint anti-terrorist #operation along with Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested #terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in Lolab area of #Kupwara," Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet.

Also read:J&K: Kulgam operation concludes after five days

It also said that during the search operations, the terrorists opened fire at the joint search parties and the security forces retaliated resulting in the death of one terrorist. "During a search of hideouts, hiding #terrorists fired upon joint search parties, and our team also retaliated, in which one #terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. #Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police earlier in the day.