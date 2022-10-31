Infiltration bid foiled in JK, Pak terrorist killed
Srinagar: Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing a Pakistani terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, police said. "One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by the army in Keran Sector (Jumagind area) in Kupwara district," the Kashmir Zone Search operations are underway in the area and further details are awaited, police said.
