Baramulla (J&K): A 52-year-old man was killed while three others sustained injuries after militants lobbed a grenade inside a wine shop, located at Dewan Bagh area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

Officials said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, one among them identified as Ranjit Singh, son of Krishan Lal (52), of Rajouri has succumbed to his injuries. The injured have been identified as Govinder Singh (35) of Kathua, Ravi Kumar (36) son of Kartar Chand of Kathua and Govind Singh (35) from Rajouri district of Jammu division.

They said that the condition of Govind Singh is stated to be critical and he has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment. Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers. Police in a tweet also confirmed the death of one injured, saying that the militants lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla and said that the area has been cordoned.

“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police in a statement said that two militants riding on a bike stopped near the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh Baramulla. “The pillion rider wearing a Burka walked to the window of the wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the wine shop through the porthole window and thereafter fled away on the bike from the spot.”

“In this incident, four employees of the said shop received splinter injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital however, one among the injured identified as Ranjit Singh of Bakra Rajouri succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

Senior police officers immediately reached at the spot while the area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on, police said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress.

Also read: Terrorists hurl grenade at police party in J-K's Anantnag, no casualties