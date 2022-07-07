Poonch: One soldier was killed and one was severely injured in an accidental blast at the Jolas firing range in Poonch on Wednesday. They were taken to Poonch Military Hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment.

According to official sources, the incident took place while the personnel were engaged in training at the Julas Firing Range in Poonch.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Rishi Kesh, son of Rajesh Dubey, resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His autopsy was conducted at District Hospital, Poonch. He was shifted to Adhampur Military Hospital.