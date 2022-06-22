Srinagar (J&K): One tourist guide has died and at least 14 tourists have gone missing on Wednesday as they were caught by incessant rains during a trekking expedition to the Tarsar Maraar area in South Kashmir. The area is ensconced between Tral, Pahalgam and Srinagar is located in the Himalayan range of mountains in south Kashmir. It is near the Amarnath Cave. (Further details awaited)