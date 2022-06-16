J&K: NIA launches fresh raids across state in terror financing case
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 56 minutes ago
Updated on: 56 minutes ago
J&K: NIA launches fresh raids across state in terror financing case
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 56 minutes ago
Updated on: 56 minutes ago
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday launched fresh raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown in the cross LoC Trade and terror financing case. The raids were reportedly conducted at the premises of suspects in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla and other locations.
Further details are awaited.
Loading...