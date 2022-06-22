Ganderbal: National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out raids in Badarkond and Koo Gund villages of Ganderbal in central Kashmir in a militancy case. Local sources said that the NIA sleuths accompanied by security forces arrived in Badargund village early Wednesday morning amid heavy rains and launched search operation at the house of a militant who was killed in an encounter two months ago.

Later, the NIA also searched a house belonging to a local resident in Koogand village. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

