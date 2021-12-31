Srinagar (J&K): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday claimed to have arrested a The Resistance Front (TRF) operative during raids in Srinagar in connection with the case of 'radicalising, motivating and recruiting' youth of J&K by militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)

"On November 30, the sleuths of the agency searched Srinagar and arrested one TRF operative, Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub son of Feroz Ahmad Ahanger resident of Zaldagar in case No. RC 32/2021/NIA/DLI," NIA said in a statement.

According to the NIA, the case relates to the conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu & Kashmir to effect violent activities in Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of India by TRF's Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani and Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt.

"In furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy, they are recruiting individuals (OGWs) to carry out reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and its frontal affiliate TRF. Till now four accused have been arrested in the instant case," the statement said.

On Thursday, the agency conducted searches at the residence of Arsalan and several incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered, NIA said while adding that the "Investigation in the case continues."