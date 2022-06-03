Srinagar(J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday condemned the recent killing of civilians and underlined the need for peace in the valley during a provincial committee meeting chaired by president Dr Farooq Abdullah at Nawai-Subh headquarters. Addressing the meeting, Dr Farooq reiterated the party’s stand which is to peacefully fight for the restoration of J&K’s identity and dignity.

Abdullah further expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security scenario in the valley leading to a series of targeted killings of innocents, including members of minority communities. Referring to the recent spate of targeted civilian killings and the pervasive atmosphere of fear in the valley, Dr Farooq said, “I unequivocally condemn the brutal killing of Vijay Kumar, a Bank Manager in Kulgam. The killing spree and the pervasive fear among civilians, minorities and other soft targets contradict the claims of the government that everything is okay in Kashmir. This is not the case. While our brothers and sisters are being targeted under daylight, the government has its head in the sand. This ostrich approach will push the situation to a point of no return.”

“An employee becomes a target in a busy office, or a cop gets killed at home, if this is the new face of normalcy, I cannot say anything. We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another. Minorities are being killed. Police persons are being killed. Civilians are getting killed in targeted attacks,” he added.

Imran Nabi Dar, the JK National Conference spokesperson, announcing the decisions of the organisation said, "All the members present in the meeting unanimously passed two resolutions condemning the spate of targeted civilian killings and ED summons to party president Dr Farooq Abdullah."