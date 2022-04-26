Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday threw chilly powder into a CRPF trooper's eyes in an abortive rifle snatching bid in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

As per the reports, the militants, the exact number of whom was not immediately known, threw chilly powder into the eyes of the paramilitary trooper guarding the house of a Kashmiri Pandit at Reshibazar Anantnag. However, the timely action by his colleagues present foiled the attempt. The militants later managed to escape from the spot. Security forces cordoned the area to nab the fleeing militants.

