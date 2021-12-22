Srinagar: In a second attack of the day, an assistant sub-inspector of Police was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir's Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, officials said.

Earlier officials said that ASI Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Awantipora, received four bullets during an attack by suspected militants near SDH Bijbehara. He was shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

" The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers," officials added.

Earlier, a 45-year-old Rouf Khan was shot dead at the Eidgah area of Srinagar city. Two attacks took place just within 30 minutes.