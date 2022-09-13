Srinagar (J&K): The militant, who was killed in a gunfight in Shopian, has been identified as a local person who joined the militants group just nine days ago. It may be recalled a member of a security forces personnel was also injured in this encounter.

According to the police, a search operation was launched in the area following a tip off about the presence of militants at 1 pm on Monday. As the security forces approached the suspects hideout, the militants opened fire on the forces which was retaliated by the latter thus triggering an encounter. In this, one recent militant recruit named Aqib Ahmed Pal was killed. His father is one Muhammad Ikram Pal, a resident of Duroni Imam Sahib in Shopian. The identity of the organisation Aqib had enrolled with was not immediately known.

Also read: JK Police busts Lashkar's terror module, arrests 2 OGWs in Sopore

The injured security forces personnel has been admitted to 92 Base Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment, local inputs said. During the search operation for the militants, the security forces encircled Heif Sharmal area of ​​Shopian at 1 pm on Monday. The search operation continued even after encounter and it ended only the dead militant's body was recovered.