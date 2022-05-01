Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday claimed to have arrested a militant associate and recovered a pistol and two grenades from his possession in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per local inputs, the accused Yamin Yousuf Bhat, son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Gadhama was arrested by security forces along with the arms and ammunition. The recovery comprise a pistol, two grenades and 51 rounds. The affiliation and involvement of the accused militant associate is being ascertained by the police.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Militant associate arrested in Pampore