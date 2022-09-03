Srinagar: The body of a migrant laborer from Bihar was recovered from River Jhelum, hours after drowning while extracting sand from it in the Naina area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday morning. According to officials, Muhammad Adil, 19, was busy extracting sand from the Jhelum River at Naina Pulwama when he slipped into the river and drowned.

Adil's co-worker who also slipped into the river managed to save his life by swimming to the river bank. Immediately after the incident, the SDRF team and the police reached the spot, and with assistance of locals started a rescue operation. Local in-charge of SDRF, Abdul Salam, said that they were engaged in recovering the body since morning.

The body was recovered after 6 hours of tireless work, Salam said adding the body is being sent to the family after completion of legal formalities. Pertinently, the body of another laborer from Banihal who had drowned in the river in Srinagar two days ago was also recovered.

