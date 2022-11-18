Anantnag (J&K): A migrant worker who was injured in a terrorist attack on November 12 the in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to his injuries on Friday. According to police sources the deceased has been identified as Chchotu Prasad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said that on November 12, suspected militants shot non-local laborers in Rakh Momin area of ​​the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, after which they were sent to the hospital for treatment. Two migrant workers were injured in the attack which took place in the Rakh Momin area of ​​Anantnag.