Srinagar: A 45-year-old motor mechanic died after the air compressor at his tyre puncture-mending shop exploded in J&K's frontier district Kupwara on Thursday, local inputs said. The incident reportedly took place near Zunrashi Chowkibal area of the north Kashmir district. The victim has been identified as Dilawar Ahmad Mir.

Mir was shifted to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. A case has been reportedly registered into the incident.

Also read: Two injured in blast in J-K