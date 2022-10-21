Baramulla (J&k): Security forces on Friday launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the Nowshera village of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A joint team of 46 RR forces, Jakli SOG Baramulla and CRPF conducted house to house search operation in Nowshera area of Boniyar in the wee hours and sealed all entry and exit points in the area.

A team of Army and, SOG jointly launched search operation in the area following inputs about presence militants. However, the search operation ended peacefully. (Further details awaited)