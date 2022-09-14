Srinagar (J&K): A notorious criminal involved in running a fake Twitter handle of SSP Shopian and demanding money and sharing objectionable updates on Twitter was arrested in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. As per the police, the accused whose identity was not immediately known was nabbed by a joint team of UP Police and Kashmir Police.

"Notorious criminal involved in operating fake Twitter handle in the name of Tanu Shree IPS SSP Shopian and demanding money and sharing objectionable updates has been arrested from district Pratapgarh in UP with the assistance of UP Police," a police spokesman said in a tweet.