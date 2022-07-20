Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday arrested a youth with weapons in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per officials, the accused identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar, son of Nazir Ahmad Dar, resident of Muldera Shopian was intercepted at a checkpoint, jointly established by security forces personnel comprising 44 Rashtriya Rifles of Army, 178 Battalion of CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Dargar Zainapura area of the district.

It has been learned from the sources that the accused was driving a load carrier bearing no. jk013-g-6606 and was stopped and searched during which one AK 47 rifle, one magazine, and 10 rounds of ammunition were recovered from him. The police have started further investigation in this regard.

