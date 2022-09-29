Udhampur (J and K): After two blasts in Udhampur, Jammu, and Kashmir within 8 hours, Udhampur Congress Counsellor Preeti Khajuria along with locals protested against the district administration on September 29.

Following the blast ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, arrived at the second blast site. “Investigation is being done. It seems the blast has been done with a timer,” informed the Jammu ADGP.

As per the DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, the first blast took place on September 28 night around 10.30 pm, and the second blast in the early morning today.