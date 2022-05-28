Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the house of slain policeman, Mudasir Sheikh, who was killed during an encounter with militants on Wednesday. The LG accompanied by other officials visited the slain Mudasir’s family at Uri town of Baramulla district and expressed his condolences to his parents and other members of the family.

"Met the family members of brave JKP Martyr Mudasir Ahmad at their residence in Uri and paid tributes to him. The nation is blessed to have such sons of the soil as Mudasir. The supreme sacrifice of the braveheart will be eternally remembered," LG Sinha said in a tweet. Sheikh was killed during an encounter with militants at Kreeri area of Baramulla district in which three Pakistani militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were also killed.

