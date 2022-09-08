Srinagar (J&K): On the occasion of Sufi saint Syed Qamaruddin Bukhari's death anniversary, a Shikara rally was organized in the river Jhelum from zero bridge in Srinagar to Ganderbal district in central Kashmir on Thursday. The rally was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha to carry the devotees and artists in the boats and Shikaras to Ganderbal where the anniversary event was held.

Although Sinha did not speak to reporters during the event, he later posted a tweet that read, "Flagged-off fleet of boats and shikaras carrying devotees, artists from Zero Bridge to Ganderbal to commemorate the Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA). It also marks the revival of water transport from Srinagar to Ganderbal," he added.

While talking to reporters on the occasion, Tourism Director G.N. Itoo said the rally was held after about 33 years. “I hope Tourism will get a boost from it," he said adding all stakeholders will benefit from it. Waqf Board Chairman Darakhshan Andrabi, who was also present on the occasion said, "This will promote religious tourism in the region. It is a great step and if people are persistent about it, the vision of paradise we had in our eyes will become a reality."