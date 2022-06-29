Srinagar: In a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir, LG Manoj Sinha has, for the first time since he assumed office, invited the heads of political parties to his office on Wednesday evening. Among those invited for “high tea” include National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, JK Congress unit president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone and Peoples Democratic Front president Hakeem Yaseen, BJP state president Ravinder Raina and CPIM state secretary MY Tarigami.

Altaf Bukhari, Hakeem Yaseen, and Ghulam Ahmad Mir confirmed to ETV Bharat that they are going to attend the meeting. Ghulam Ahmad Mir told ETV Bharat that he received an invitation on phone from Rajbhavan and was invited for "tea". "The agenda of the meeting was not shared. I don't know what is the meeting about," he said. Reports said that meeting has been called to have "discussions and deliberation" for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, which is commencing on June 30.

However, sources said that the meeting will also discuss starting the political process in the UT which is almost suspended since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The political parties have been demanding elections to put an end to "bureaucratic rule". PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari, taking a jibe at the LG, tweeted:" For a meeting in the evening that is supposed to be a serious affair, the invitation is sent in the morning." '

"What a mockery! By the way, what happened to the outcome of the all parties meeting chaired by @PMOIndia in which @OfficeOfLGJandK and @HMOIndia were also present?" he said. Though Bukhari didn't clarify whether PDP president Mehbooba Mufti would be attending the meeting, sources said she will attend the meeting called by LG Sinha.

