Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday pilgrims intending to undertake the Amarnath Yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir's Anantnag before August 5 in the wake of an inclement weather advisory issued by the Meteorological department (MeT).

Talking to reporters after participating in the Chari Mubarakh Pooja at Akhara building at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, the LG said that MeT department has predicted more inclement weather in and around the cave shrine of Lord Shiva and other parts of Kashmir after August 5. Pertinently, the date coincides with the article 370 abrogation anniversary.

"In view of the inclement weather advisory, I would like to urge all the intending pilgrims of Lord Shiva to plan their visit to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath before August 5,” the LG said. He said that pilgrims can go up to August 11 but given the weather advisory, the yatris can perform the darshan before August 5. He said that there has been heavy rainfall over the past many days in and around the cave shrine.

“The holy shiv lingam is also not in its original position due to the heat wave,” he said. Pertinently, the LG Sinha-led J&K administration had said that 6-8 lakh yatris will arrive for yatra but the number is quite less than was expected by the government. The cloudburst at the cave shrine area on July 28 in which 15 pilgrims died and 55 were injured also affected the yatra arrivals.

Officials said that due to hot weather around the cave the shiv lingam also melted before the culmination of the yatra which also led to falling in yatra numbers.

