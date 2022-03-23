Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off 'Spring Run for Drug-Free Srinagar' along the shores of famous Dal Lake. The run in which around 1500 youth from schools and colleges participated saw them pledge to eradicate drug menace from the society. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, besides senior officers of Youth Services & Sports and District Administration Srinagar were present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor said the government has a strong commitment to eliminate drug menace and achieve the goal of a drug-free society. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on the occasion said that it was important to keep the youth away from drugs and organising the events like today's was part of the steps.

