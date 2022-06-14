Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar, the police informed on Tuesday. One policeman sustained minor injuries in the encounter. "Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received a minor injury," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

"This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement," the police said. "Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam-Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra," IGP Kashmir said in another tweet.

The terrorists have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab). While Goujri was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan, Adil Hussain Mir was from Anantnag district. Adil Hussain Mir crossed over to Pakistan on a visit VISA from Wagah in 2018.