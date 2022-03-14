Kulgam (J&K): Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam Monday busted a terror module and arrested three militant associates involved in recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir from Adoora who was shot dead in his home on March 11.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Kulgam police station registered a case under the UAPA as well as the Arms Act, and constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. During the preliminary investigation, one of the culprits was identified as Farooq Nali alias Umer, who, according to police, received directions from Pakistan terror handlers to target the panchayat members of Kulgam. He later identified the target associates and coordinated with the them to execute the act.

The three Hizb associates arrested have been identified as Danish Ahmad Dar from Mohanpora area, Faisal Hameed Wag from Adoora Kulgam and Nisar Rashid Bhat from Tengpora area in Shopian, who, the police said, performed the recce of the Sarpanch's presence, arranged transport, provided logistics and executed the terror act. The other two involved in the module include Mushtaq Itoo alias Faizan and Zubair Sofi alias Farhan.

"With strenuous efforts by the Kulgam Police, the three terrorist associates have been arrested, along with the confiscation of vehicles used in the commission of crime. Additionally, the police also seized other incriminating materials including 2 pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 11 pistol rounds, 2 grenades, 1 AK 47 magazine, and 15 rounds of AK47," a police official said. More arrests are expected as the investigation progresses further, he said.

Also read: Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah slapped with PSA, denied bail