Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir administration is considering to put ratings on famous Kashmiri houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes like hotels to help tourists make better choices.

Introduced by the Britishers, these houseboats are made of cedarwood and have been an integral part of Kashmir's tourism. So far, houseboats have been classified into deluxe and semi-deluxe categories. But the administration now wants a transparent and dynamic rating system based on the facilities and services provided.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review policy and guidelines for the registration, renewal, and operation of houseboats in Dal and Nageen lakes. Mehta directed the officers to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on the quality of facilities and services for the convenience of tourists. "Under the rating system, officers will inspect and rate houseboats accordingly and a monthly rating will be published," he said.

Also Read: Asia's largest Tulip garden thrown open for public, tourists jubilant

The move comes after the Jammu and Kashmir government came up with a comprehensive policy for houseboats in March where the government banned the construction of new houseboats because that was polluting the water of Dal Lake. Though the state government banned the construction of new houseboats but to promote houseboat-tourism the state administration decided to upgrade the old structures.

In a statement issued by the state government- the chief secretary formed a committee and directed them to inspect the houseboats. However, officials of the tourism department said that the final decision has not been taken yet. "The consultation is still going on. The opinion of all the stakeholders will be taken into consideration before we implement it," they said. Presently there is a huge rush of tourists in the valley this year. There has been a footfall of 3.5 lakh tourists at Kashmir's Tulip Garden - the highest in this year so far.