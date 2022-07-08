Srinagar: In the devastating floods of 2014, Imran Majeed Khan, a 27-yr-old trained swimmer from Srinagar's Tankipora area was at the forefront of rescue operations. Imran still remembers vividly how he would rescue patients from LD Hospital, the main maternity hospital of Kashmir located on the Jhelum banks, and take them to safer places.

In the process, he observed how the people, especially the youth were poor at swimming. Eight years later, Imran has converted the terrace of his house into a full-fledged swimming pool to train people in swimming “at affordable prices”. "There are private swimming pools in Jammu and Kashmir but none for the common masses. I wanted to make luxurious services available to all and that too at reasonable prices," Imran said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

"During the rescue operations (during the 2014 floods), we saved several lives. I want the youth of the valley to be the best swimmers so that if there is any eventuality, they are able to save lives," he added. The swimming pool, launched on Thursday evening, is equipped with all the safety measures including trainers and life-saving jackets and provides a panoramic view of Srinagar's old city.

The pool has both hot and cold water facilities and there will be separate timings for the men and women, Imran said, adding that the dine-in facility is also available here. Renowned cyclist of the Valley Aadil Teli too appreciated Khan's effort. "This is a good initiative. Swimming is the best exercise and youth can not only master swimming but it will also help them stay healthy," Adil said. "Often we hear of people drowning. If young people are trained, these accidents can be reduced," he added.

Also read: Amid intermittent rains, water level in River Jhelum below danger mark