Srinagar(J&K): To remember the triumph of the Indian Army and honour the preeminent penance of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been named 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

The Regiment of Artillery, with deadly and precise capability, had the option to affect the adversary troops and their protections, including Point 5140, which was critical in calculating the early consummation of operations in the 1999 Kargil war, he said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army reported the fruitful zenith of 'Operation Vijay', proclaiming triumph following an almost three-month-long war with Pakistani soldiers on the frigid levels of Kargil in Ladakh. On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General T K Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at Kargil War Memorial, Drass, the spokesperson said, adding veteran gunners who had partaken in the operation were also present on the event.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, likewise laid a wreath during the event, he said.