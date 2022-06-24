Budgam (Jammu & Kashmir): A video of a journalist transporting children to a safe place in a flood-hit area in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral on social media.

In the fast-moving world of social media, it is not uncommon to come across videos where people may become laughing stock for the entire nation. A similar incident happened to Arshad Mir, a journalist from Srinagar. He was among the many journalists who rushed to Khomeini Chowk area of Budgam on June 23 when a ditch dam was breached due to incessant rains, causing floods.

While reporting the floods, Mir had volunteered to be a part of the rescue team in the flood-hit area and successfully carried many children to safety. In the video that went viral, he can be seen carrying a child across the knee-deep water when his foot suddenly slipped and took a fall. The child in turn had to help the journalist get up. Users on many social networking sites seemed to enjoy the video as likes started to pour in.