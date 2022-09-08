Srinagar (J&K): About 150 prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir have been transferred to prisons outside of the state on orders passed by the Union Home Ministry. The detained persons are militants from Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. They (prisoners) have been transferred to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and New Delhi so that they can "effectively" check the radicalization of inmates in Jammu and Kashmir jails, especially by Pakistani militants.

"Most of the militants transferred from Jammu and Kashmir were lodged in the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," informed the sources. They further said that "transferring Pakistani militants out will help curb radicalization of other inmates as well as prevent attempts to carry out militant activities from within the jail through mobile phones, etc."

They added that prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and Haryana have been asked to completely segregate Pakistani and Kashmiri militants, apart from PSA prisoners, to ensure that they do not interact with each other and won't be able to meet each other. The source added, "Basically those separatists and militants are being transferred to outside jails who the administration feels might radicalize common criminals in the jails or those who can use mobile telephones and social media to fuel subversive activities from inside the prison."