Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway through a controlled explosion. As per local inputs, security forces found a suspicious object in Patan area of ​​Baramulla after which the vehicular traffic was temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

Soon after the object was found, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the security forces was rushed to the spot. The BDS later safely defused the IED through a controlled explosion without any damage toe life and property. Traffic was later restored along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

