Srinagar: Police, along with security forces, on Saturday, claimed to have arrested a hybrid Lashkar terrorist in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to the police, the accused identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat, son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen, was apprehended by joint parties of Police and Army's 29 RR, which had established a checkpoint at the Kreeri area of the district.

Also read: 3 LeT militants, associate arrested for J&K sarpanch's murder

A pistol, pistol magazine and seven rounds have been recovered from the accused. Police said the accused has been "actively involved in providing logistics support for terrorist activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar". "The successful arrest of the Hybrid terrorist has evaded major militant plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks on PRI members and non-locals, in addition, the terrorist was actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an IED attack on National Highway between Narbal and Renji. Interrogation of the apprehended terrorist is likely to give further inputs for future counter militancy operations, " it added.