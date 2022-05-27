Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba hybrid militant in the Bemina area on the Srinagar outskirts. A police spokesman said that the accused was identified as Nasir Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Ahad Dar, a resident of Gund Brath Sopore was apprehended at a joint checkpoint laid by the Srinagar police, Valley QAT of CRPF & 2 RR at Bemina Crossing.

A pistol, magazine and five live rounds were recovered from his possession, police said. According to the police, the accused was involved in delivering pistols to Srinagar city to carry out targeted killings. A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Bemina and further investigation has been taken up.