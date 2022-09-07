Srinagar: Among innumerable places in the Kashmir valley with great significance from the perspective of history, beauty, and tourism, the historical Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar city is an important one. The initial construction of the fort was initiated by Mughal emperor Akbar in 1590, with the present-day fortification built centuries later in 1808 by the Kashmir province governor during the Durrani empire.

The fort not only adds to the beauty of the city of Srinagar but also has a distinct appeal due to its archeology. But looking at the historical background of the fort and considering its importance as a tourist, it does not seem that the fort is being maintained in the same way as before. The weeds and bushes inside the fort are spoiling its beauty with no heed being paid to it by the authorities.

J&K: Historical Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar craves for govt attention

The fort is a very important place in terms of tourism but it is losing its importance due to the lack of attention by the administration. Several concerned people have urged the department to focus on its beautification to attract more tourists here, but to no avail thus far.

The ramparts of this fort are two hundred feet high and are surrounded by protective platforms. Inside it, there are two levels of spacious enclosures, with both of them having ponds. However, both ponds are currently polluted because of neglect by the authorities. The archaeology and the tourism department are responsible for the maintenance of the fort inside and outside. Director of Tourism GN Itoo said the plan to restore the fort's glory and attract more tourists will start soon.

Director of Archeology Department Mushtaq Ahmed Baig also ensured that the department is working in two phases to preserve the historical fort and the work of the first phase has already been taken up.