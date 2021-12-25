Srinagar: An encounter has started between security forces and militants in Chowgam village of south Kashmir Shopian district early Saturday morning.

Kashmir police in a tweet briefed that the gunfight began at Chowgam area of Shopian.

"Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police said in the tweet.

This is the second gunfight in south Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, a militant, who police said was involved in a spate of killings including a police inspector and three BJP workers and other attacks, was shot dead in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The slain militant was identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh, a resident of Sehpora in Kulgam. He, police said, was active since September last year.

As per police records, the slain was a categorised militant linked with Hizbul Mujahideen and was part of groups involved in several cases.

"Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation," the police said.