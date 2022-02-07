Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade at a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) bunker in J&K’s Ganderbal district on Monday but it exploded without causing any damage, police said.

The SSB bunker in the Chapergund area of Ganderbal was targeted. “The grenade missed the target and exploded on road without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded for searches,” a police officer said. The day also witnessed an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in which one militant was killed.