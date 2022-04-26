Srinagar(J&K): Suspected militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in the Brazloo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Suspected militants hurled a grenade on 18 Batallion a CRPF vehicle. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside," a senior police official said, adding "There were no reports of loss of life or injury in the incident. The tyres of the vehicle were damaged." Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the police to nab the attackers.

Also read: Terrorists hurl grenade at police party in J-K's Anantnag, no casualties