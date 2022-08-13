Srinagar : ): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday sacked four employees, including the wife of terrorist Bitta Karate who is facing terror charges and is also an accused in the killing of Kashmir Pandits. The four people have been dismissed from the services for terror links, officials said.

Along with Karate's wife, Assabah Arzoomand Khan, the government has also dismissed three other persons including Muheet Ahmad Bhat, a scientist at the University of Kashmir. Mueed is the son of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin's son Assabah Arzoomand, wife of the top Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is a 2011 batch Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer.

Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor of Kashmir University and Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager IT, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) were also removed by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India. Mueed is the son of Syed Salahuddin, chief of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Under Article 311 of the Constitution, the government can sack its employees from services without an enquiry and the dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief. The Jammu and Kashmir government led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been regularly sacking employees for involvement in anti-national activities by invoking the Constitution's Article 311.

In July last year, Lt Governor Sinha ordered the termination of 11 government employees, including two sons of Syed Salahuddin, for their alleged involvement in anti-national and terrorist activities. Earlier in May 2021, three state government employees were sacked May for their involvement in terror activities. Syed Shakeel Yousuf was a medical assistant at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar and Syed Shahid Yousuf worked in the Agriculture Department of J-K.

In October 2021, the grandson of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani namely Anees-ul-Islam was sacked as the research officer from a government-owned convention centre in Jammu and Kashmir by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"whereas, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the provision to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher e-Kashmir International Convention Centre," read the order copy. (ANI)