Srinagar: Political and religious leaders in the valley have strongly condemned the Jammu and Kashmir administration's order to worship sun in the colleges in Jammu and Srinagar as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years Independence.

The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasirul Islam, told ETV Bharat that the interference of the authorities in any religion is not acceptable. While political parties and legal experts say that the Jammu and Kashmir administration cannot issue any order regarding any religion as it is against the constitution and secular foundations of the country, the administration maintained that it is not necessary for everyone to comply with.

Lieutenant Governor's advisor Farooq Khan said that the government's order was being crtiticised for political purposes. Farooq Khan said it is not mandatory for employees to greet Surya. "Issuing such directives is illegal according to the constitution," Kashmir Bar Association General Secretary GN Shaheen said, in response to the orders issued.

Also Read: Muslim organisations in Madhya Pradesh oppose Surya Namaskar programme

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Vice President of the National Conference Omar Abdullah tweeted on the issue that why Muslim students are being forced to do anything including yoga to celebrate Makar Sankranti? Capricorn is a festival and celebrating or not celebrating it should be a personal choice and not forced, it is not appropriate to impose it on every individual. Omar Abdullah further wrote that if non-Muslim students are ordered to celebrate Eid in the same way, will the BJP be happy?

Former Chief Minister and President of the People's Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti also criticized the order as aimed at humiliating Kashmiris. In a strongly worded tweet, Mufti said the government's misguided adventure was aimed at humiliating Kashmiris. She said that forcing students and staff to salute Surya through orders imposed for religious purposes was a clear demonstration of the government's sectarian mentality.

Earlier, the Director of Colleges has issued an order directing the college heads to ensure the participation of both students and staff in the virtual Surya Namaskar program on January 26.