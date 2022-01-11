Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee headed by Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, General Administration Department (GAD) to commemorate the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee regarding the issue of Commemoration of Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji and its observance, in general, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been appointed as Chairman of the committee while Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu have been appointed as the members.

The order added that the committee may co-opt any other member(s) as and when required.

